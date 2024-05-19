Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 19,319 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $300,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 34.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 439,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.19 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

