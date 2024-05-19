Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,434 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.19 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.26 and a 200 day moving average of $420.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

