Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 3.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 1,179,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

