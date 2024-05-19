Independent Advisor Alliance Has $10.55 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $356,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. 1,956,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

