Brown Advisory Inc. Has $597 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,243 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $596,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.82. 720,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

