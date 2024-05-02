Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SWTZ)

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Sunday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
