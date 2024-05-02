Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $335.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.