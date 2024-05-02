CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

