Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.4 %

BC opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

