Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

ALL traded up $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

