Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Announces Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

