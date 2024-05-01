Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MATX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 143,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12. Matson has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $122.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

