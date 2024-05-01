Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Archrock Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

