Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.02. 215,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,496,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

