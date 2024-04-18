Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading 3.3% Higher

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 616,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,374,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

