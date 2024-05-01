ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,641 shares of company stock worth $2,137,958 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

RMD stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.67. The company had a trading volume of 574,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,085. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $240.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.