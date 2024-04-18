Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2,662.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 2,301,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

