Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires 9,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 8,454,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,217. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

