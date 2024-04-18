CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 301,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,444. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

