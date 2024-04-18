CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,030,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,485,088. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

