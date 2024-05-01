ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Public Storage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,671. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

