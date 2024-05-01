ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 465,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,171. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

