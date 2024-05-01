ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.95. 1,764,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,638. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.85.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

