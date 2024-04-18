Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.52 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $931.92 million and approximately $43.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 999,168,941 coins and its circulating supply is 978,589,582 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

