Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $276.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.60 and its 200 day moving average is $252.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

