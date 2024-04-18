Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

