Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.76 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $7,570.02 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,452.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00711243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00134166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00209125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00099453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,725,234 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

