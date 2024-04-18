Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Deliveroo Trading Up 5.6 %

ROO opened at GBX 128 ($1.59) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.89 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.40 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,830.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.97.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

