Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Deliveroo Trading Up 5.6 %
ROO opened at GBX 128 ($1.59) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.89 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.40 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,830.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.97.
About Deliveroo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- About the Markup Calculator
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.