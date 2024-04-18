4,104 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.