Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

