Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

