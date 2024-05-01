Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4,554.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,673 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

