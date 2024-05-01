RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8,351.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of RTX by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

