Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Position Lessened by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAUT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 18,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,488.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,540.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 12,044 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,145.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 18,854 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,050,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,540.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,303 shares of company stock worth $108,316. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

