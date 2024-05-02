Brokers Set Expectations for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of CVE FCA opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

