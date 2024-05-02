Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Sells £20,034 in Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.63), for a total value of £20,034 ($25,165.18).

Alpha Group International Stock Down 1.9 %

LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,858.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,748.09. Alpha Group International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,460 ($18.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340 ($29.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £898.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,044.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Alpha Group International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is presently 788.18%.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

