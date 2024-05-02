Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $266.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 122.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $78.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

