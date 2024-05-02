Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

