Win Advisors Inc. Invests $11.54 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,015,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

