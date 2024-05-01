Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 2,306,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

