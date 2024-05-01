Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,165. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

