iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,479 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

