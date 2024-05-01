Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. 1,238,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

