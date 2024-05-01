Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $421,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,092,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 52,468 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 77,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,528. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

