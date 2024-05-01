Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 156,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,617. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

