Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. 1,238,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

