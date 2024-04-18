Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 365,884 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,489,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,646,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 136,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.59. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

