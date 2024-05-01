Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 189 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $693.33 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $757.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

