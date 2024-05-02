Choreo LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,452.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,538.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,394.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

