Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 84,301 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 84,301 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 76,426 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

